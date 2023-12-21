Six days on, Pinjore resident succumbs to road mishap injuries

After battling for life for six days, a Pinjore resident succumbed to the injuries he suffered in a road accident on December 13. Pinjore resident succumbs to road mishap injuries after six days. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar of Jattanwala village, Pinjore.

An eyewitness, Jaspal of Ishar Nagar, Pinjore, who is the complainant in the case, said that around 7.30pm on the fateful evening, he saw two men on a motorcycle, bearing a Haryana registration number, coming on Ishar Nagar road from Viratnagar side. Suddenly, an autorickshaw coming from the opposite side rammed into the motorcycle head-on, he said. Both the motorcycle riders were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where Raj Kumar succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Pinjore police station against the unidentified autorickshaw driver.