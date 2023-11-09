: At least six people died after consuming suspected spurious liquor in two adjoining villages of Yamunanagar’s Farakpur area on Wednesday. Six die after consuming suspected spurious liquor in Yamunanagar

They deceased have been identified as Surender Pal, Vishal, Sonu, Suresh- all from Mandebri village and Meharchand and Shravan- from Panjeto Ka Majra village.

SP Ganga Ram Punia said that around noon on Wednesday, they were informed about a death due to consumption of spurious liquor, based on which an FIR was registered under sections 302, 328 of the IPC and the Excise Act.

“An autopsy will be conducted that will clear more facts. We’ve detained four men, who are being questioned. We have gained several important leads in the matter. We are yet to receive any report on the five other deaths and no autopsy was conducted of them, but villagers have claimed that they all died in the two adjoining villages. We are investigating the matter,” he added.

According to Vishal’s kin, he along with his cousin Prince consumed liquor locally prepared liquor on Monday night and their health started deteriorating a day later. While Vishal died at a private hospital on Tuesday night, his cousin showed similar symptoms.

In Mandebri village, a local said that on Wednesday, several men started vomiting and a few of them also lost their eyesight before they died.

According to reports, four men were cremated without the knowledge of police. However, there is no independent confirmation on the deaths and police are yet to ascertain any official records.

In a statement, Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa has appealed the residents not to consume country-made Malta liquor with batch number November 16, 2021, made by Oasis Overseas Distillery.

