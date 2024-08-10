Six held for hacking neighbour to death over land dispute in Pinjore

Police have arrested six people, including three women, for hacking their neighbour to death over a land dispute in Basola village, Pinjore. The accused were identified as Surinder Singh, his sons Gurjit Singh, alias Santi, and Gurjant Singh, alias Sonu; Kulwinder Kaur, Rajji and Billa. (iStock)

Following the murderous attack with an axe, swords and sticks on August 5, the victim, Harpreet Singh, was first taken to the Kalka civil hospital, where doctors referred him to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

But considering his serious injuries, he was further referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injures on August 6.

Following a protest by the victim’s family, who refused to cremate him until the accused were arrested, police arrested six accused over Thursday and Friday.

The victim’s nephew, Amardeep Singh, alias Aman, also of Basola village, told police said that his paternal uncle Harpreet Singh had strained relations with his neighbours Gurvinder Singh, his brother Surinder Singh, and the latter’s sons Gurjit and Gurjant.

Aman alleged that on August 5, the four men forcibly entered Harpreet’s house, and attacked him and his wife, Beant Kaur, while vowing to kill to them.

When he was taking his uncle and his wife to hospital, the accused waylaid him and threatened him against lodging a police complaint, before again attacking them with an axe, swords and sticks. He was also stabbed in the stomach in the attack, said Aman.

Following his complaint, a case under Sections 190, 191 (2), 191 (3), 115 (2), 126 (2), 351 (3), 103 (1) and 324 (6) of the BNS was registered at the Pinjore police station.

On Thursday, police arrested Surinder and Gurjit from Naraingarh. They were produced before court and sent to three-day police custody.

Meanwhile, the victim’s kin held a protest outside the police station on the Pinjore-Kalka highway, with his wife claiming that she will not cremate her husband till all accused were arrested.

Subsequently, on Friday, police arrested Gurjant and three female accused. They will be produced before court on Saturday.