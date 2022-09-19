Six months on, 20% kids in 12-15 age group still not jabbed even once in Chandigarh

Six months after the Covid vaccination drive for the 12-15 age group began, around 20% of the eligible population in Chandigarh is yet to receive even the first dose.

The vaccination drive for the 12-15 age group had begun on March 16. Children, who have been administered the Corbevax vaccine, become eligible for the second dose after a gap of 28 days. As per the target set by the Union government, as many as 45,000 children in this age group are eligible for the Covid vaccination in Chandigarh, but in six months, only 80% (36,347) have received the first dose, while the double dose coverage stands at 55% (24,754).

On Sunday, no child in this category was inoculated, and an average 68 children a day were jabbed over teh last week, against 110 children per day a month ago (the week ending on August 18). Over the last month, 620 children of this age group have been vaccinated with the first dose, while 1,292 received the second dose.

The UT health department has already achieved the target of vaccinating 100% of the eligible children in the 15-18 age category with the first dose of the vaccine, as on Sunday, only 73% of them are fully vaccinated.

For children aged 15-18, vaccination drives had started on January 3, with 72,000 children eligible in Chandigarh. As on Sunday, 74,572 children (103%) have got the first dose, while only 52,915 (73%) are fully vaccinated.

Dr Suman Singh, director, UT health services, Chandigarh, said, “The vaccination is voluntary, but children should get vaccinated as it will lower the severity of infection and transmission of the disease. Covid cases are fluctuating daily in Chandigarh and can see an increase anytime. Though the percent of children getting severe infection is low, they can be infection spreaders and can transmit infection to elderly people in their homes. The virus is still lethal for the aged, unvaccinated and co-morbid people.”

Tricity logs 20 Covid cases

The tricity logged 20 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, compared to 14 the day before.

Chandigarh’s daily cases rose from seven to 11. Similarly, Mohali’s tally jumped from one to eight. But in Panchkula, only one person was found positive, after six cases on Saturday.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload came down further to 187, lowest since June 1.

Among the total infected patients, 86 are in Chandigarh, 76 in Mohali and 25 in Panchkula.