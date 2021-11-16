Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Six more die of Covid in Himachal
chandigarh news

Six more die of Covid in Himachal

A total of 66 people have died of Covid infection in the first fortnight of November; the Case Fatality Ratio (CFR) has been 3.9% during this period
A staffer sanitising the hands of a girl before she enters her class at a government senior secondary school in Shimla on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Dharamshala/srinagar

With six more fatalities due to Covid on Monday, Himachal’s death count has climbed to 3,804. Three deaths were reported in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one in Mandi.

Highest 34 deaths have been reported in Kangra during the first 15 days of November, 11 in Hamirpur and five each in Shimla and Una.

On Monday, 125 fresh infections took the state’s total case tally to 2,25,893. The active cases again rose to 1,113 while the recoveries have reached 2,20,959 after 99 people recuperated.

Meanwhile, Shakti Helpline, a Dharamshala-based social initiative, will be distributing free Covid kits, which include masks, sanitisers and other necessary material, to the school going children in Dharamshala assembly area.

The Shakti Helpline was launched by All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal minister Sudhir Sharma when Covid was at peak in HP earlier this year.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 108 fresh Covid cases and three deaths, an official health bulletin said.

Of the total cases, 89 cases were reported in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 19 infections. Two persons succumbed to the virus in the Valley while one person lost life in Jammu.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 103 with active cases reaching 1,517.

The recoveries reached 3,28,318 and its rate climbed up to 98.21%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have mounted to 3,34,288 and the death toll stands at 4,453.


Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
