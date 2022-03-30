Sixth Punjab Finance Commission submits report to governor
Chandigarh
The sixth Punjab Finance Commission on Tuesday submitted its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 to governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here.
The report was presented by Punjab Finance Commission chairman and former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, member and retired IAS officer G Vajralingam and expert member Dr BS Ghuman to the governor for necessary action. Articles 243-1(4) and 243-Y (2) of the Constitution require the governor to cause every recommendation made by the commission to be laid before the state legislature, according to an official release.
The commission, in its report, has made a fervent appeal to the state government to take expeditious and positive action on its recommendations. The sixth state finance commission constituted by the state government under Section 3(1) of the Punjab Finance Commission for Panchayats and Municipalities Act, 1994 on July 3, 2018.
The main objective of constituting the commission was to address the imbalance that exists between the functions devolved on the local bodies and the financial resources available to them. The commission’s role is that of adjudication between the state government and the local bodies and is on a par with the role of the Central Finance Commission (CFC) constituted under Article 280 of the Constitution.
-
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
-
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics