Sixth Punjab Finance Commission submits report to governor

Chandigarh

The sixth Punjab Finance Commission on Tuesday submitted its report for the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 to governor Banwarilal Purohit at the Punjab Raj Bhawan here.

The report was presented by Punjab Finance Commission chairman and former chief secretary KR Lakhanpal, member and retired IAS officer G Vajralingam and expert member Dr BS Ghuman to the governor for necessary action. Articles 243-1(4) and 243-Y (2) of the Constitution require the governor to cause every recommendation made by the commission to be laid before the state legislature, according to an official release.

The commission, in its report, has made a fervent appeal to the state government to take expeditious and positive action on its recommendations. The sixth state finance commission constituted by the state government under Section 3(1) of the Punjab Finance Commission for Panchayats and Municipalities Act, 1994 on July 3, 2018.

The main objective of constituting the commission was to address the imbalance that exists between the functions devolved on the local bodies and the financial resources available to them. The commission’s role is that of adjudication between the state government and the local bodies and is on a par with the role of the Central Finance Commission (CFC) constituted under Article 280 of the Constitution.