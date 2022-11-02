Six-year-old boy’s body found in Sukhna Lake

In the second such instance in the past four days, the body of an unidentified boy was found floating near the regulator end of Sukhna Lake on Tuesday evening.

Police said they rushed to the scene on receiving information in the afternoon and fished out the body. The boy, who appeared to be six to seven years old, was naked, but there was no sign of injury, they said.

Unable to identify the child, police alerted all nearby police stations for information on missing person complaints. Meanwhile, the body has been kept in the mortuary of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

A police official said further action will be taken after establishing the child’s identity and locating his family members. The area where the body was found was frequented by children, staying in the lake’s vicinity, for bathing, the official added.

Earlier, on October 28, a 22-year-old woman from Nakodar in Jalandhar, Anjali, was found dead in the wild growth behind Garden of Silence at Sukhna Lake.

Three days later, police on Monday had arrested a 24-year-old man, Jagroop Singh, for the murder. As per police probe, the accused, who hails from Hoshiarpur, murdered the woman as she was pressuring him to marry her.

On October 27, he brought her to the Sector-43 ISBT in the afternoon. From there, they reached Sukhna Lake after hiring an auto-rickshaw and in the night, the accused took her behind Garden of Silence, where he strangled her with her dupatta, before fleeing back to Hoshiarpur.

Jagroop was produced before a court on Monday and sent to two-day police custody, after police shared that his mobile phone was yet to be traced.

The accused is awaiting a job with the Punjab Police on compassionate ground after the death of his father, who was a head constable with the force.