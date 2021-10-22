SKM demands probe by SC judge in Singhu lynching incident

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation of over 40 farm unions protesting against Centre’s three farm laws, on Thursday demanded an investigation from a Supreme court judge in connection with the lynching of a 32-year-old Scheduled Caste farm labourer from Punjab’s Tarn Taran, Lakhbir Singh, at Singhu border on the Haryana-Delhi border on October 15.

Members of a Nihang group had allegedly killed the farm labourer, hacked his left arm and tied his body to a metal barricade near the Singhu farm protest site on the outskirts of Delhi on October 15 for allegedly desecrating Guru Granth Sahib.

The Sonepat police have arrested four accused in the case and launched a manhunt to nab three others, who are absconding.

The decision was taken at a meeting called by 32 farm unions of Punjab. Farm leader Baldev Sirsa said the incident on October 15 was a pre-planned conspiracy to defame the protesters and end the ongoing protest against the farm laws.

“After pictures of Nihang leader Baba Aman with agriculture minister Narendra Tomar and his deputy minister Kailash Choudhary were widely circulated, there is doubt that one group of Nihangs was hand-in-glove with BJP leaders. This is an agitation of farmers and not a religious one. Nihangs have no connection with the protest. We have demanded a probe into the murder of the farm labourer by an SC judge,” he added.

He said the fact-finding committee of five leaders, including him, are also investigating the case on their own level and will submit their report by October 27.

“We have demanded the resignation of Union minister of state home affairs Ajay Mishra Tani and will hold a nation-wide protest on October 26 on completion of 11-months of the farm stir,” Sirsa added.

FIR registered against victim Lakhbir Singh

The Kundli police have booked victim Lakhbir Singh, who was allegedly killed by a group of Nihangs under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib.

In a video, the farm labourer had claimed that he had desecrated the holy book in lieu of ₹30,000 and one of his friends was also accompanying him.

Karnal man arrested for beating up Bihar migrant

The Kundli police have arrested a man identified as Naveen Sandhu, of Karnal district, for allegedly thrashing migrant labourer from Bihar, Manoj Paswan, who was involved in the business of selling chicken.

Sonepat DSP (headquarters) Virender Rao said they have arrested Naveen for beating up the migrant labourer, who was selling chicken at Singhu for years.

“The accused had demanded a cock from the migrant labourer. When he refused, the accused thrashed him with sticks,” the DSP added.

Nihang Baba Raja Ram alleged that the accused did not belong to Nihang group and was staying in their camp by changing his identity.

“We suspect that he belongs to Baba Aman Singh’s camp. He was disturbing peace of the farm stir,” he added.