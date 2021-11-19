SKM, PAU teachers’ body demand registrar's appointment be stalled

Alleging that the appointment of the Punjab Agricultural University registrar is politically driven, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha has demanded that the appointment be nullified and fresh interviews be initiated for the post.

The famers’ body has also sought the intervention of the Punjab chief minister and agriculture minister. SKM member Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “We have demanded the appointment of a technocrat as vice-chancellor of the varsity. The post has been lying vacant since July. We have learnt that attempts are being made to appoint a registrar who supports the BJP and RSS. This will not be allowed.”

“We had met the CM and he has agreed to cancel the appointment till a regular V-C is appointed,” said Rajewal.

PAUTA moves court

Meanwhile, the PAU Teachers’ Association (PAUTA) also filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana high court asking that the appointment of a new registrar be stalled.

Teachers’ association president Harmeet Singh Kingra and secretary KS Sangha said, “While unemployment is on the rise, retired persons continue to be given meaty posts on a contractual basis. We demand that someone who is serving and has not obtain superannuation should be appointed.”

PAUTA members will go on strike and stall the working of the government, if a registrar is appointed before hiring a regular V-C.

At present, the post is held by Dr RS Sidhu, who retired in August 2018. He has received four extensions and his one-month extension will end on November 30.