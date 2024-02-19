SKM to gherao Punjab BJP leaders’ residences from Feb 20: Rajewal

Ludhiana : Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has decided to gherao residences of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers at district level from February 20 to 22. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) chief Balbir Singh Rajewal on Sunday said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 37 farm unions, has decided to gherao residences of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office-bearers at district level from February 20 to 22.

Several farmer outfits, which are part of the SKM, have extended their support to the “Delhi Chalo” call given by SKM (Non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha. The march was stopped by security forces at Shambhu and Khanauri points on Punjab’s border with Haryana which led to clashes.

Protesting farmers have stayed put at Shambhu and Khanauri for the sixth day after their march to the national capital was halted.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of SKM leaders in Ludhiana, Rajewal said it has also been decided that they would protest at all toll barriers in the state and make them free for all commuters from February 20 to 22.

The SKM will not accept anything less than the C-2 plus 50% formula for MSP as recommended in the Swaminathan Commission report, he said, after the meeting, which was also attended by farmer leaders Balkaran Singh Brar and Boota Singh, among others.

The C2+50% formula includes the input cost of capital and the rent on the land and to give the farmers 50% of the returns. The formula of MSP is recommendation by the Swaminathan Commission to ensure that farmers get at least 50% more than the comprehensive cost of production of their crops. The formula is seen as a way to improve the income and livelihood of farmers. However, the government has not implemented the formula, citing various challenges and implications.

Rajewal further said the SKM will hold a high-level meeting on February 22 in Delhi to chalk out future strategy on the demands put up earlier before the Centre during their agitation in 2021 against the now-repealed farm laws.

“Our struggle will continue even if the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections comes into force,” he said in reply to a question.

Rajewal also condemned the use of force on farmers protesting in favour of their demands at the Shambhu border.