SKM to mobilise villagers in Punjab for opposing BJP candidates

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday announced kisan mahapanchayat on May 21 at Jagraon to oppose candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Farmers during their ongoing ‘rail roko’ protest at Shambhu Railway Station in Patiala on Monday. (ANI)

Farm leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal, who was addressing mediapersons here along with other leaders, said that over one lakh farmers and agriculture workers are expected to participate in the May 21 event and the farmers will continue their protest against BJP candidates, posing questions to them regarding the Union government failures to fulfil the promises made to the farmers.

BJP candidates and leaders have faced protests from farmers at several places during their poll campaign.

Its Faridkot candidate Hans Raj Hans, Amritsar nominee Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Dinesh Babbu in Gurdaspur and Preneet Kaur in Patiala have faced farmers’ protests during campaigning.

Lakhowal further said people in villages will be mobilised so that they ask questions to BJP leaders when they come to campaign. “We want people to protest against BJP leaders peacefully,” he further said. SKM has prepared an 11-point questionnaire for farmers to pose questions to BJP leaders. The questionnaire includes queries such as why farmers were not allowed to march to Delhi and why “force” was used against them.

It was also decided that hoardings with an 11-point questionnaire would be put up outside all the villages.

The farm bodies also demanded immediate lifting of wheat from the markets and supply of empty bags. It also demanded the special girdawari and adequate compensation for wheat crop damaged by untimely rains.