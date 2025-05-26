Slugfest in Himachal police: Sukhu should resign, says Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said the Opposition is demanding the resignation of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the Vimal Negi death case. Leader of Opposition in the Himachal assembly Jai Ram Thakur addressing the media in Shimla on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He alleged that corruption was “deliberately suppressed” in the case and accused the government of denying justice to the family. “For this betrayal, the CM has no moral right to remain in office and the present Congress government has no legitimacy to stay in power,” the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Jai Ram, also a former Himachal CM, said that to this day, the public and Negi’s family are asking how his death occurred. He pointed out that the family was not satisfied with the investigation by Himachal police from the beginning and were demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

“However, the CM has made a habit of repeatedly lying as he continued to claim that Negi’s family never requested a CBI investigation,” Jai Ram said.

On May 23, the Himachal Pradesh high court transferred the probe to the CBI.

Jai Ram said it appears the government empowered the superintendent of police (Shimla SP) to an “unusual extent”, as evidenced by his press conference against his senior officer, the director general of police (DGP). The BJP leader alleged this indicates the SP is acting under the protection of the government.

Govt has taken cognisance: Minister

Himachal revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi on Sunday said the government has taken cognisance of the SP-DSP dispute and appropriate action will be taken.

“The government has nothing to hide. If that were the case, we would not have initiated multiple inquiries into the Vimal Negi case,” he added.

The minister said the government has stood by Vimal Negi’s family since the day he was reported missing. “When his body was found, we played a key role in ensuring that an FIR was registered, officials were suspended, transfers were made and a special investigation team (SIT) was constituted. Even after all this, if some people choose to blame us just for the sake of it, we have no response for them,” he told the media.