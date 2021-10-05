Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Smart meters: Chandigarh sets deadline of March 31, 2022, for pilot project
Smart meters: Chandigarh sets deadline of March 31, 2022, for pilot project

The pilot project for installation of smart meters in Chandigarh was started in 2016, but not even 50% of it has been completed as the system hasn’t been developed yet. (HT file)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 12:59 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration has set a deadline of March 31, 2022, for completion of the pilot project for installation of smart meters.

In a review meeting of the project, UT adviser Dharam Pal also asked officials concerned to complete the pan-city project by 2022-2023.

Notably, the adviser had earlier held a meeting with the Union power secretary and asked for the presence of the CMD of the Regional Electrification Corporation (REC) in Chandigarh to resolve the issues leading to delay in project completion. State-owned REC is implementing the project.

The pilot project was started in 2016, but not even 50% of it has been completed as the system hasn’t been developed yet.

Around 30,000 smart meters under the pilot project are to be installed in four sectors (29, 31, 47, and 48), six villages (Faida, Ram Darbar, Hallomajra, Raipur Kalan, Makhanmajra, and Daria) and the industrial area.

