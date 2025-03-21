Menu Explore
House of peddler razed in Punjab’s Batala

ByHT Correspondent, Batala
Mar 21, 2025 10:10 AM IST

According to the police, the action was taken under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ campaign, and the accused has been involved in drug smuggling for a long time

The police demolished the house of a drug smuggler, Jeevan Kumar, a resident of Gandhi Nagar Camp, in Batala on Thursday. Addressing mediapersons, SSP Suhail Qasim Mir said three cases were registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at various police stations.

The police have been razing houses of peddlers for the past couple of days. (Picture only for representational purpose)
“It is clear that he has been involved in drug smuggling for a long time. There are very clear instructions from the chief minister and the DGP that strict action be taken against anyone involved in the drug smuggling business,” the SSP said.

According to the police, the action was taken under the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’ campaign.

