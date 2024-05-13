HT Interview: Snapping ties with BJP will help SAD’s poll prospects, says Dhillon

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Lok Sabha candidate from Ludhiana and former MLA Ranjit Singh Dhillon was blunt while speaking about their former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and said that his party would benefit because of snapping ties with the saffron party. Ranjit Singh Dhillon (Manish/HT)

He pointed that the in the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the SAD contested from solo and won the Ludhiana seat with a margin of over 1.1 lakh votes. In contrast, when we contested with BJP as an ally in the bypolls just 11 months later, the win margin shrunk to a mere 10,000 votes, he said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On the Congress wins from the Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019, he said that two-time MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains had contested the elections both times, because of which SAD’s vote bank was shared and the Congress candidate reaped dividends. Bains contested the 2014 elections as an independent and floated his own outfit, Lok Insaf Party, ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Dhillon called the Bargari sacrilege incident case a “conspiracy to push the SAD out of power”. He alleged that the conspiracy has several stakeholders.

“Many such incidents were reported in the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party regime, but no one, partied or self-styled saints, raised his voices. Same happened with the SAD when the BJP government tabled three farm laws in 2020,” he said.

“Later, former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned in protest over the laws. The farmers were misguided to defame the Akalis and now, the farmers unions have realised out party’s role,” he added.

Being an industrial city, Ludhiana has been facing multiple issues and has special needs. What plans do you have?

Buddha Nullah, pollution and traffic problems are certain issues which need immediate attention. The city’s industry needs dedicated policies for growth as well. If voted to power, I will act as a bridge between industry and the central government. An international-level sports facility in the city is another priority for me. Why does Ludhiana have no participation in sports at an international level? Because we have no sports infrastructure. I will also focus on getting a health facility such as an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) or Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science and Research (PGIMER) to the city.

What factors will make the people vote for the SAD?

The SAD is a party based in Punjab. All other parties gave “step-motherly” treatment to the state. Their opinions change according to their needs. They are different in Punjab and quite opposite to their stance in other states. The SAD brought peace and development to Punjab and the people have realised it very well. Response to the SAD president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal’s Punjab Bachao Yatra has made it clear that people are with us.

Which candidate is giving a contest to SAD?

All three candidates are in a secret alliance to defeat the SAD. They are supporting each other to keep the Akalis out of power. The people who love Punjab and want to see a developed state are committed to ensuring a SAD victory on all seats.

The opposition parties target SAD on sacrilege and farmer issues. What is your take?

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann did nothing in the past two years. So, he has nothing to say about his achievements. Mann is trying to distract people’s attention from the core developmental issues by “abusing, making fake allegations and opening personal attacks on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia and other leaders.”