Snatchers in three-wheeler target disabled couple in Pinjore

Two persons in an auto-rickshaw tried to snatch a purse and mobile phone from a scooter-borne disabled couple in Pinjore on Thursday. On hearing Nazma’s cries for help, people started gathering, which prompted the accused to flee. (Stock photo)

In her complaint, Nazma Begum, 45, hailing from Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh, told police that she and her husband had leg impairment.

She said on Thursday, they were on their way to Majra Mehtab village in Pinjore on a scooter. On the way, two persons in an auto-rickshaw drove next to them and tried to snatch her purse. But she managed to hold onto it.

The accused then intercepted them, forcing them to stop. The duo again tried to snatch her purse and also her husband’s mobile phone. When her husband resisted, the accused even assaulted him. On hearing Nazma’s cries for help, people started gathering, which prompted the accused to flee.

A case under Sections 323, 341, 379-A, 506 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Pinjore police station.