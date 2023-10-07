Snatchers target man asleep on bench in Chandigarh park

A man asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C fell prey to snatchers who made off with his mobile phone after attacking him with a kara (iron/steel bangle) on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday. A man asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, fell prey to snatchers. (HT)

The victim, Rajwinder Singh, 26, hailing from Mansa, Punjab, told police that he arrived in Chandigarh a fortnight ago and took up the job of food delivery with an app-based service.

Singh said as he had yet to rent a room, he used to spend the night in markets or parks.

Around 3 am on Thursday, he was asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C near Sukh Sagar hotel, when he was woken up by three youths who restrained him.

He alleged that one of them hit him with a kara on the head and snatched his mobile phone, before fleeing. Singh alerted the PCR, following which cops took him to GMCH, Sector 32, where he was treated for head injuries.

After recording his statement, police booked the unidentified snatchers under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON