News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Snatchers target man asleep on bench in Chandigarh park

Snatchers target man asleep on bench in Chandigarh park

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Oct 07, 2023 09:54 AM IST

The victim, who hails from Mansa, Punjab, had arrived in Chandigarh a fortnight ago and took up the job of food delivery with an app-based service

A man asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C fell prey to snatchers who made off with his mobile phone after attacking him with a kara (iron/steel bangle) on the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.

A man asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, fell prey to snatchers. (HT)
A man asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C, Chandigarh, fell prey to snatchers. (HT)

The victim, Rajwinder Singh, 26, hailing from Mansa, Punjab, told police that he arrived in Chandigarh a fortnight ago and took up the job of food delivery with an app-based service.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Singh said as he had yet to rent a room, he used to spend the night in markets or parks.

Around 3 am on Thursday, he was asleep on a bench at a park in Sector 44-C near Sukh Sagar hotel, when he was woken up by three youths who restrained him.

He alleged that one of them hit him with a kara on the head and snatched his mobile phone, before fleeing. Singh alerted the PCR, following which cops took him to GMCH, Sector 32, where he was treated for head injuries.

After recording his statement, police booked the unidentified snatchers under Sections 379-B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to the committing of snatching) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 34 police station.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out