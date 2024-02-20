Snow-covered Gulmarg readies for skiing, mountaineering action for Khelo India Winter Games

The Kashmir leg of Khelo India Winter Games will on Wednesday kick off at the ski resort town of Gulmarg, which is covered under a fresh blanket of snowfall. Gulmarg area after Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall, in Baramulla on Monday. (ANI)

The dry winter had resulted in the first chapter of Games’ fourth edition featuring ice hockey and ice skating to be held in Leh in the first week of February.

Authorities on Sunday reviewed the preparations for the second chapter from February 21 to 25. Around 800 athletes from 20 states and UTs will participate in winter sporting events including snowboarding, Alpine ski, Nordic ski and snow mountaineering.

Secretary youth services and sports, Sarmad Hafiz chaired the review meeting, also attended by sports council secretary Nuzhat Gull, and directed officials to ensure that roads leading up to Gulmarg are cleared of the snow and maintained properly for smooth traffic movement.

He instructed the officials to ensure adequate accommodation, transport and other facilities for the athletes and delegates expected to participate in the event. “Gulmarg has potential to become a world class winter sports destination and no stone should be left unturned to make the event a grand success,” he said.

Hafiz emphasised that Khelo India Winter Games presented an opportunity for Jammu and Kashmir to showcase the beauty of the venue, adding, “The place has one of the finest slopes and the best quality snow otherwise also known to skiers who travel from other parts of the world.”

Gull, meanwhile, said the fourth edition of Games will exclusively focus on snow related winter sports, adding that competition has been segregated into four events — snow mountaineering, Alpine skiing, snowboarding and Nordic skiing. “The preparations for the games are complete and the venue is ready to welcome the athletes and other participants,” she said.

Khelo India Winter Games are part of the flagship Khelo India scheme of the central government, which aims to promote mass participation and excellence in sports.

The officials said they expect the games to boost tourism and the economy of the region, as well as inspire more youngsters to take up winter sports.

Sonamarg hosts National Snowshoe C’ship

The picturesque Sonamarg in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district scripted a little bit of history by hosting a national-level winter sport event, the eighth National Snowshoe Championship, for the first time,

A government spokesperson said the event, which kicked off on Sunday, marks a significant milestone for the mountain resort town, as previous editions of the championships were held in Gulmarg.

Being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Snowshoe Federation in collaboration with the Sonamarg Development Authority and the Hoteliers Association of Sonamarg.

Over 200 athletes representing 13 states across India are participating in various events throughout the three-day championship.

Ganderbal deputy commissioner (DC) Shyambir expressed delight at the hosting of the championship in Sonamarg highlighting its potential to catalyse development and enhance the health resort’s prospects for a brighter future.

“The district administration is committed to providing all necessary facilities to enhance the experience of tourists visiting Sonamarg during the winter months,” he said.