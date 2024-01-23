Snowfall likely in Himachal from January 25, plains, lower hills witness dense fog

After witnessing a prolonged dry spell during most of January, isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh’s higher hills are expected to witness snowfall from Thursday. After witnessing a prolonged dry spell during most of January, isolated areas in Himachal Pradesh’s higher hills are expected to witness snowfall from Thursday. (HT FIle Photo)

According to the local meteorological office, the entire state is poised for a significant weather shift, with widespread snowfall and rainfall predicted for Sunday. Thunderstorms are also expected in isolated areas adding to the dynamic weather conditions. The middle and high hills are expected to receive rain and snow between January 25 and 28. The plains are likely to witness a clear sky on January 27, the meteorological office said.

January has been the driest month in the last 122 years. As per the India meteorological department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate precipitation on January 17 at isolated places. The total cumulative precipitation received in the state this month till January 18 is 0.1 mm against normal precipitation of 43.1 mm, a departure of minus 99.7mm.

Prevailing arid climatic conditions have adversely impacted the state’s biggest tourism industry valued at ₹25,000 core.

Tourism accounts for 14.42 % of direct and indirect employment in the state. The receding water levels have further affected the power generation in run-off river projects. There are a total of 126 big and small power projects in the state. Electricity generation has declined by 85%. Usually during the winter, it drops to 40%. Scant snowfall has also affected the ₹6,000 crore apple industry in the state.

“Chilling hours requirement for the plant between 800 and 1,000 hours could not be fulfilled,” said Harish Chauhan, president, Himachal Pradesh Fruit and Vegetable Associations.

The Jal Shakti department has sought detailed reports on the declining water levels in the perennial water sources.

On Tuesday, most parts of the state experienced dry weather, with dense fog observed in the lower hills and plains.

Temperature variations have been notable across different regions. Shimla saw a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees Celsius, while the winter capital, Dharamshala, recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees Celsius. The popular tourist destination, Manali experienced a chilly night at minus 0.7 degrees Celsius, Kufri at 0.1 degrees Celsius, and Mandi at 0.2 degrees Celsius.

However, the coldest place in the state was Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district, with a bone-chilling minimum temperature of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius.