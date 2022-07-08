Soldier injured in accidental firing in Poonch succumbs
A soldier succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, a day after he was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district .
The soldier, sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Mahar Regiment, was a resident of Uttar Pradesh. He, along with his colleague, Mukesh Kumar, was injured at a firing range near the line of control at around 2pm. The injured soldiers were immediately evacuated to a garrison hospital, where Choubey succumbed.
“Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of Mahar Regiment suffered fatal injury due to a firing accident while carrying out live firing training at Jhullas Firing Ranges in Rajouri sector on Wednesday. GOC Whiteknight_IA & all ranks salute the braveheart for supreme sacrifice,” White Knight Corps posted on its Twitter handle.
Army porter injured in mine blast
An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. The blast occurred in Dallan sector, leaving Tanveer Hussain injured, they said. He was admitted to the military hospital at Poonch for treatment, they said.
(With agency inputs)
-
J&K admn has established decisive domination over terrorism: Amit Shah
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Jammu and Kashmir administration had established a decisive domination over terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The home minister was speaking after unveiling of the 'Statue of Peace' of philosopher and social reformer Ramanujacharya in Sonawar. Shah said the administration headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has also delivered development to the people of Kashmir without any discrimination.
-
J&K L-G visits Hazratbal shrine, reviews Eid arrangements
Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday visited the Hazratbal Shrine and reviewed arrangements for the Eid-ul-Adha festival, which will be celebrated on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board chairperson Darakshan Andrabi and other senior officials accompanied Sinha, who inspected electricity, sanitation, and water supply among other arrangements at the shrine, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake, officials said.
-
Allow Friday prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid: Islamic scholars to J&K admn
The apex body of Islamic scholars and preachers in Kashmir, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, on Thursday urged the Jammu and Kashmir administration to allow Friday prayers at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar's old city. In a resolution passed unanimously during a meeting, the MMU also expressed anguish over the “illegal detention” of its patron and Kashmir's top religious leader Mirwaiz Muhammad Umar Farooq for the last three years and urged the government to release Farooq's.
-
Chandigarh felicitates Khelo India medallists with cash awards worth ₹5 lakh
The UT sports department on Thursday honoured the city's sportspersons who won 16 medals at the recently conducted Khelo India Youth Games. At a function organised at the Chandigarh Lake Sports Complex, UT adviser Dharam Pal felicitated the sportspersons with cash awards of ₹50,000 each for the five gold medals, ₹30,000 each for the four silver medals and ₹20,000 each for the seven bronze medals.
-
Three-day Mango Mela at Pinjore begins today
The Haryana tourism and horticulture departments will organise the 29th Mango Mela at Yadavindra Gardens, Pinjore, from July 8 to 10. Visitors will be treated with enthralling cultural performances, a crafts bazaar and a multi-cuisine food court. Competitions will be organised for children, making the fair a treat for all age groups. Cultural programmes, featuring renowned artists, will begin from 6 pm onwards on all days.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics