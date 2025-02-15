Soldier injured in sniper attack from across LoC in Akhnoor sector

With no let-up in Pakistan’s hostile activities on the borders, a soldier of the Indian army was injured in a sniper attack along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Friday evening. With no let-up in Pakistan’s hostile activities on the borders, a soldier of the Indian army was injured in a sniper attack along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district on Friday evening. (ANI File)

On Tuesday, captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi of Ranchi and Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas of Uttervehini in Jammu’s Samba were killed and another soldier injured after an improvised explosive device (IED), suspected to have been planted by Pakistani terrorists, went off along the Line of Control (LoC) in the same Battal area of Akhnoor sector.

“Today at around 18.30 hrs (6.30 pm), Pakistani troops of the 10 POK carried out a sniper attack on an Indian post hitting a soldier on his shoulder. The soldier has been shifted to a garrison hospital in Akhnoor,” said people familiar with the development.

The army hasn’t yet issued any statement.

“The sniper fire came from woods in Pakistani territory on other side of the LoC,” they added.

On Wednesday, Pakistani army had opened around 15 rounds of fire on Indian positions in Poonch sector, after which India inflicted heavy losses to Pakistan in retaliatory fire.

Amid an uneasy calm along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, the army on Thursday had recovered some explosives and allied material in Tarkundi area.

The recoveries included an anti-tank mine, four activated anti-personnel mines, splinter material, a shovel, rope and allied material.

Intelligence agencies have alerted the security forces about presence of nearly 100 terrorists in launch pads across the LoC.

Pakistan has moved these terrorists into various launch pads close to the LoC so as to push them into Indian territory for carrying out terror attacks.

Pakistani terrorists are known to regularly plant IEDs along the LoC and the international border with an aim to inflict casualties on the Indian army and Border Security Force (BSF).

Wednesday’s truce violation was the first violation this year and the fourth cross-border incident in five days.

On Monday, a soldier was hit by a bullet from across the border while manning a forward post in the Kalal area of the Nowshera sector in Rajouri district while an army patrol came under terrorist fire from a forest across the LoC in Rajouri’s Keri sector on February 8.

During the intervening night of February 4 and 5, a landmine explosion reportedly resulted in some casualties to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

Indian army, on Thursday, issued a clarification claiming that ceasefire pact was holding ground.

“The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place. Minor incidents are not unprecedented along the Line of Control. Concerns have been raised to the Pak army at the appropriate level. The situation remains stable and is being closely monitored. The army maintains a high state of alertness and is dominating the Line of Control,” it stated.