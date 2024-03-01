Some MLAs sold their souls, went against party ethics: Sukhu

Some Congress MLAs sold their souls and went against the party ethics to cross-vote in the Rajya Sabha election and they will be made to pay for it by the god, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday. The six MLAs who cross-voted have been dispualified under the anti-defection law. Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, with cabinet ministers and MLAs, leaves after a meeting with speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania in Shimla on Friday. (PTI)

“Those who betrayed the party and played with the sentiments of the people of the state won’t be spared even by the Almighty,” said Sukhu addressing a public meeting in Dharampur in the Kasauli assembly constituency of Solan district.He said that six rebel MLAs from Congress abstained themselves from the house during the passing of the budget and when a coup was planned to take place by the rival Bharatiya Janata Party.

Sukhu accused the BJP of being ill-at-ease with his government’s performance in curbing corruption and starting welfare schemes. “I am here for the people of the state, for the development of my state, I am here for you all and not afraid of the conspiracies being hatched against me,” he said.

“I will not allow the wealth of the state to be looted at any cost. My people are my strength and I am bound and committed to serve them until my last breath,” Sukhu added.

“I am indebted to Rahul Gandhi for his guidance and advice to serve the poor and the downtrodden,” the chief minister said.

He also accused leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, also the former state chief minister, of being power hungry, as he reiterated his claim that his government will complete its five-year tenure come what may.

Chief parliamentary secretary Sanjay Awasthi said an attempt was made by a few to destabilise the government with money power, which is against the ethos of democracy and Himachal Pradesh has been put to shame by those few.

Listing out the initiatives taken by his government, Sukhu said that minimum wages were increased to ₹400, the decision was taken to bear the expenses of the children of widows, government enhanced the procurement price of milk, presented an agrarian budget, among others,

Sukhu announced the opening of the division of jal shakti department and a degree college in Subathu in Kasauli. He assured the construction of a playfield and asked the MLA concerned to find suitable land for it.

Local MLA Vinod Sultanpuri said that all the MLAs were standing firmly with the CM and thanked Sukhu for various projects worth ₹88 crore for the assembly constituency.