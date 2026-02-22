Somnath Sachdeva assumes charge as Rohtak varsity VC

Somnath Sachdeva, the vice chancellor (VC) of Kurukshetra University, on Saturday formally assumed the additional charge of VC at the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak. During the meeting, he outlined his key priorities, including achieving an improved NAAC grading, enhancing the quality of higher education and research, ensuring good governance, and strengthening financial management. (HT Photo)

The occasion was marked by the presence of his spouse, Mamta Sachdeva, registrar Krishan Kant, dean academic affairs SC Malik, along with other university officials.

Sachdeva expressed his gratitude to the governor and chancellor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and chief minister Nayab Singh Saini for entrusting him with the responsibility of leading the university. He stated that he would discharge his duties with full dedication, transparency, and commitment.

Sachdeva reiterated his resolve to ensure the holistic development of the university and to take academic excellence and research activities to new heights. After assuming office, the VC convened an important meeting with deans, heads of departments, and statutory officers.

During the meeting, he outlined his key priorities, including achieving an improved NAAC grading, enhancing the quality of higher education and research, ensuring good governance, and strengthening financial management.

He said that NAAC accreditation reflects the academic and administrative standards of a university and should be approached with seriousness and coordinated efforts.

The VC called upon all departments to reinforce academic excellence, research innovation, student support services, and institutional transparency. Increasing high-quality research output, funded projects, patents, and publications, he said, would further strengthen the university’s national standing.

He emphasised that AI has become an integral part of teaching, research, and administration, and that adopting modern technological tools would help deliver globally relevant and skill-oriented education to students.