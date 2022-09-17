Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe

Sonali Phogat death: CBI team arrives in Goa for probe

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 17, 2022 12:46 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation would be visiting Anjuna police station and other spots related to the case in North Goa, the senior official said

Sonali Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 after heavy partying at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach. (PTI file)
ByPTI and HTC, Panaji/rohtak

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived in Goa from Delhi on Friday to investigate the death of Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat, an official said.

The central agency team would be visiting Anjuna police station and other spots related to the case in North Goa, the senior official said.

The Goa Police have arrested five persons in connection with Phogat’s death. While two were arrested on the charge of murder, three others were nabbed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The police official said that the CBI will be given all the documents related to the case.

Phogat, who was from Hisar in Haryana, was brought dead to a hospital in Goa on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 after heavy partying at Curlies restaurant at Anjuna beach.

A former Tik Tok star and a contestant on a reality TV show, 43-year old Phogat had arrived in Goa with two of her male aides -- Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh -- a day before the incident, officials have said.

The CBI, which has taken over the probe into the case, has re-registered the first information report (FIR).

‘Goa Police denied recording of her autopsy’

Family members Phogat on Friday alleged that the Goa Police have refused to provide the recording of her post-mortem examination.

Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka claimed that the Goa Police officials told his family to “procure the CD from the Central bureau of investigation (CBI) team” as the case has been handed over to them.

