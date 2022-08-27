Sonali Phogat death: Haryana CM to write to Goa government seeking CBI probe
Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St. Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday met the family of BJP leader-singer Sonali Phogat, who passed away on August 23 in Goa, assured that the chief minister's office will write to the Goa government seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her death.
“The family of late BJP leader Sonali Phogat ji met in Chandigarh today. I assured them that we stand with them in this hour of grief and as per their demand, will write a letter to the Goa government requesting it to recommend a CBI inquiry,” Khattar tweeted in Hindi.
Rupesh, Phogat's sister after meeting with Khattar, said, "CM Khattar assured us there will be a CBI probe and we will get justice. Everything will come to the fore. It can be seen in the video that it was done forcefully. She told me that something wrong is being done to her after that her phone got off."
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka filed a complaint with the Goa Police, alleging that his sister was raped and murdered by her associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh.
In the complaint, Dhaka stated that Phogat had spoken to her mother, sister and brother-in-law a few hours before her death. He claimed that during the conversation she had complained against her staff.
Earlier on Saturday, Sukhwinder and Sangwan, arrested in connection with the case, were sent to 10-day police custody.
The police also arrested Edwin Nunes, owner of Curlies Beach Shack in Anjuna, and a suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar taking the total arrests in the case to four.
"Drug peddler who had supplied drugs (to accused) has been arrested. The owner of the shack where drugs were found has been arrested too. The investigation is going on well. Multiple teams are working. We will send one team to Haryana too," said Jaspal Singh, Director General of Police.
The police said Phogat was given methamphetamine, a recreational drug, by her aides hours before her death. It took the number of arrests in the case to four.
(With inputs from ANI/PTI)
