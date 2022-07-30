Sonepat constable involved in Lawrence Bishnoi aide’s arrest gets threat calls
Four days after Haryana police’s special task force (STF) nabbed dreaded criminal Praveen alias PK, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar’s gang from Sonepat, a constable who was part of the STF team received threat calls from a person identifying as Brar’s associate.
In his complaint to Sonepat’s Sector 27-police check-post, constable Amit Kumar said he had received threat calls on WhatsApp from Dubai and Pakistan and the caller claimed himself as Goldy Brar’s gang member.
“The caller had demanded an extortion amount of ₹5 lakh, and threatened me of dire consequences if I fail to pay up,” the constable Amit added.
Sumit Kumar, SP of Haryana STF, said he has formed eight teams to probe the matter and send the accused behind bars.
Recently, a few of Haryana MLAs had received extortion calls from gangsters.
-
Ex-BSF cook held for duping ‘thousands’ of over ₹100cr, say Delhi cops
New Delhi: The Delhi Police's crime branch on Thursday arrested a 38-year-old former Border Security Force cook from Delhi's Rohini for allegedly duping thousands of people in Rajasthan of over ₹100 crore through a multi-level marketing scheme, said officials on Friday. Ram, worked as a cook in the BSF from 2004 to 2006. In 2007, he started a security agency in Jaipur with 60 employees, but later sold it.
-
International drug cartel busted, four held with over 21 kilos of fine quality heroin
The anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have busted an international drug trafficking racket operating out of Golden Crescent Region -- comprising Afghanistan, Iran, and Pakistan -- and seized over 21 kilograms of heroin estimated to worth several crores of rupees in the international market. Four members of the syndicate, including an Afghan national, were arrested during a pan-India operation, officers of the ANTF said.
-
Money laundering: Delhi court pulls up ED for wrongly linking Jain to accused firms
A Delhi court on Friday pulled up the enforcement directorate for wrongly associating Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain to four companies that were booked in a money laundering case and noted that “he was neither the director nor associated with any of them”. The court added that there is prima facie evidence on record to make out a case against the accused.
-
Delhi Police file case after boy beaten by teacher suffers injuries to his hand
The family of a 15-year-old Class 10 student of a Delhi government school in east Delhi's West Vinod Nagar suffered injuries to his left hand after being allegedly beaten by his teacher with a stick on Wednesday for not appearing in a maths class test. “A case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered and the relevant section of Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has also been invoked,” said Priyanka Kashyap.
-
Delhi HC seeks police response on Imam’s plea seeking interim bail
The Delhi high court on Friday sought the Delhi Police's response on the plea by former Jawaharlal Nehru University scholar Sharjeel Imam challenging a trial court order denying him interim bail in a case wherein he has been charged with sedition for allegedly making hate speeches during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens.
