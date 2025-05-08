Sonepat man kills sister who wanted to remarry

A man in Haryana’s Sonepat district shot his 25-year-old sister dead on Wednesday allegedly for being adamant to solemnize re-marriage with a man from Uttar Pradesh, said police officials. The incident came to matter on Thursday when the woman’s father lodged a complaint with Sonepat police. In his complaint to the police, the woman’s father Raj Kumar said that his son Paramjeet had shot his elder sister Preeti after a verbal spat. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased has been identified as Preeti, a resident of Barwasni village in Sonepat. She got married seven-years ago to a Panipat resident and the couple has a four-year-old son.

“Preeti’s husband Sachin and his brother-in-law Vikas told my son Paramjeet that Preeti had an extra-marital affair with an Uttar Pradesh resident. Vikas and Sachin have been instigating Paramjeet against Preeti. Paramjeet fired three shots at his sister Preeti, and she died at our home. Nearly 40 days ago, her husband Sachin sent her back to our home,” the woman’s father added.

According to police, Preeti was adamant for re-marriage and her brother Paramjeet told her to live a happy life with her husband.

“When she refused to accept Paramjeet’s advise, he fired three shots at her and she died,” said cops.

Sonepat ACP Jeet Singh said that they reached the crime site and found three live cartridges.

“The accused Paramjeet has a criminal history, and he came out of jail last year. He was facing murder and attempt to murder cases. We have booked Paramjeet, Sachin and Vikas for murder, acts done by several persons with furtherance of common intention and other sections of the Arms Act,” he added.

The ACP said that teams have been formed to arrest the accused.