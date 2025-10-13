Sonia unveils statue of six-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh in Shimla

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi unveiled a statue of six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Virbhadra Singh, at Daulat Singh Park on the historic Ridge Ground in Shimla on Monday. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders during the statue unveiling ceremony of former CM Virbhadra Singh in Shimla on Monday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson was accompanied by her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and paid floral tributes to the late leader after inaugurating the six-foot-tall bronze statue that has been installed near the statues of YS Parmar, the first chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mahatma Gandhi and former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Addressing the well-attended gathering, Priyanka said: “Today is a moment of pride for all of us. Virbhadra Singh worked with integrity and lived among the masses, heard them out and worked for their welfare. (Chief minister) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is also progressing on the same path. This is the tradition of the Congress.”

Targeting the BJP-led Centre, she said “Today, the country needs a government committed to true development. Himachal Pradesh suffered heavy losses in the recent monsoon yet the central government has provided no assistance. The BJP’s politics is limited only to winning elections.”

The Himachal Pradesh government has cited ₹4,881 crore in losses due to rain-related incidents this monsoon, which saw 39% excess rainfall between June and September. In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a financial aid of ₹1,500 crore.

Unveiling amid tight security

Scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Virbhadra first assumed office as chief minister on April 8, 1983, and spent the next four decades in public life, becoming the CM five more times. He died on July 18, 2021, after a prolonged illness.

His wife, Pratibha Singh, who is the state party chief, and his son, Vikramaditya Singh, is the public works minister in the Himachal Pradesh government. The statue unveiling and a rally that followed, were organised by Vikramaditya Singh, who is also the chairman of the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation.

The statue’s unveiling was initially planned for Virbhadra Singh’s birth anniversary on June 23, but was postponed.

A large number of party workers and the people turned up for the event. Security was tightened and around 400 police personnel were deployed for the event. The city was divided into five security sectors with a special plan for traffic and parking. The movement of transport and utility vehicles and heavy vehicles within the city was suspended till 3pm.

Chief minister Sukhu, deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, HPCC president Pratibha Singh, as well as Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Deepender Hooda were present at the event.

The Congress’s state in-charge Rajni Patil, cabinet ministers of the state and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla also attended the statue unveiling.