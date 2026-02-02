Special ecologically sustainable mountain trails to come up in J&K, Himachal, Uttarakhand

The Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union budget 2026-27, announced that ecologically sustainable mountain trails would be developed in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Araku Valley in the Eastern Ghats and Podhigai Malai in the Western Ghats. “The country has the potential to offer world-class trekking and hiking experience,” she said. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman shows the digital tablet, enclosed in a traditional red 'bahi-khata' style pouch, on the Parliament premises before presenting the Union budget in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

In Himachal Pradesh, tourism and hospitality industry lauded the announcement. It would benefit the state and strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination, they said.

Ashwani Bamba, president of Hotel & Restaurant Association, Dharamshala, said, “Though the budget does not announce a separate state-specific tourism package, it strongly focuses on eco-tourism, adventure tourism, cultural circuits, skill development and connectivity, areas where Himachal Pradesh has a natural advantage.”

“One of the key announcements in the Union Budget is the development of hiking trails and eco-tourism circuits in Himalayan states, including Himachal Pradesh. This initiative aims to promote sustainable and responsible tourism while encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known destinations,” he said.

The budget has also emphasized the development of Buddhist and cultural tourism circuits in the North East States, which will indirectly benefit areas such as Lahaul-Spiti, he said.

Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association president Mohinder Kumar Seth said, “If international-level mountain trails are established, they will definitely have a positive impact on tourism and attract more adventure seekers to the state. However, there is a need to improve railway connectivity to Himachal As there is no major airport in Himachal, the best alternative to increase tourist inflow is to bring broad-gauge connectivity to Himachal.”

Meanwhile, Sanjeev Gandhi, spokesperson of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, said the Union Budget failed to address the tourism and infrastructure needs of hill states, particularly Himachal Pradesh. “It offers no concrete roadmap for strengthening connectivity or creating disaster-resilient infrastructure. Critical requirements such as road upgradation, construction of additional bridges, and tunnels in flood-prone and landslide-vulnerable areas have been glaringly ignored,” he said.