Special intensive revision of electoral rolls to kick off in Ludhiana from June 15

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Ludhiana district will commence from June 15, additional deputy commissioner-cum-additional district election officer Poonam Singh said on Monday during a meeting with representatives of recognised and unrecognised registered political parties. The draft publication of electoral rolls will be released on July 31. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference, Singh said the district currently has 26,95,307 registered voters, of whom 19,79,041 voters have already been mapped by booth level officers (BLOs), accounting for 73.43% of the electoral roll. Ludhiana district has 2,927 polling booths spread across 14 assembly constituencies.

She informed that October 1, 2026, has been fixed as the qualifying date for electoral rolls in Punjab.

According to the schedule, preparation work, training and printing of enumeration forms will be carried out from June 15 to June 24. Door-to-door distribution of enumeration forms by BLOs will take place from June 25 to July 24. Officials said BLOs would visit each household up to three times during the exercise.

Singh further said rationalisation of polling booths having more than 1,200 voters would also be undertaken on July 24. Corrections related to polling station buildings, including change of name or location wherever required, would be carried out during the process.

The draft publication of electoral rolls will be released on July 31, while claims and objections can be submitted between July 31 and August 30. Electoral registration officers will dispose of claims and objections by September 28, following which the final electoral rolls will be published on October 1.

The additional district election officer has urged residents to cooperate with BLOs during the verification process and provide documents prescribed by the Election Commission of India for smooth completion of the revision exercise. She also asked political parties to appoint booth level agents (BLAs) at the earliest to ensure transparency and smooth conduct of the exercise.