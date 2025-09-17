Special intensive revision: Political parties asked to appoint BLAs by September 30

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO) A Sreenivas on Tuesday urged all national and state-level recognised political parties to appoint their booth-level agents (BLAs) by September 30 and ensure that this information is shared with the CEO as well as all deputy commissioners (DCs) and district election officers (DEOs) in the state. The CEO said that in Haryana such an intensive revision is being carried out after nearly 23 years.

Addressing representatives of political parties during a meeting related to special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the CEO said that as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) all states and Union Territories (UTs) are undertaking pre-revision work of electoral rolls.

The CEO said that in Haryana such an intensive revision is being carried out after nearly 23 years. He said the current electoral roll will be cross-verified with the 2002 roll. If a voter’s name is found in both lists, no additional documents will be required. However, such voters will still need to fill an enumeration form provided by the booth-level officer (BLO) for inclusion in the updated roll.

Sreenivas said that BLAs act as a crucial link for BLOs in preparing error-free electoral rolls. “Therefore, political parties must also submit the list of their authorised officials who will be responsible for appointing BLAs to the CEO’s office,” he said, pointing out that as per Article 326 of the Constitution of India, only Indian citizens are eligible to be enrolled as voters.

“Foreign nationals cannot be included in the electoral rolls. The last final publication of the Haryana electoral roll took place prior to the assembly elections in 2024,” said the CEO.

Underlining the importance of the BLAs, who are familiar with their polling station areas, the CEO said that BLAs are aware of who has turned 18 and who has passed away or who has permanently shifted residence. “This information is crucial for BLOs in ensuring error-free rolls,” he said.