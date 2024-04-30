Speed devils leave three dead in Chandigarh tricity

Speeding vehicles claimed three lives in separate road accidents in Panchkula and Chandigarh over the past 24 hours. In Panchkula, a 35-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Shalimar Mall in Sector 5 around 6.30 am on Sunday. (iStock)

While two accidents were reported from Panchkula’s Sector 5, another took place in Chandigarh, all on Sunday, as per police officials.

In Panchkula, a 35-year-old man died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Shalimar Mall in Sector 5 around 6.30 am.

According to police, the victim, Deepak Kashyap, 35, was returning home from the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, after getting examined for gallbladder stone pain.

A resident of Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh, he worked for a motorcycle agency in Sector 19, Panchkula.

His brother Balwan Singh told police that Deepak was suffering from gall bladder stones and taking treatment from the Panchkula civil hospital.

On Sunday, around 5 am, Deepak complained of severe pain due to the stones, so he left for the hospital on his Honda Activa. After getting medicine, while returning home around 6.30 am, an unidentified vehicle hit his scooter from behind near Shalimar Mall in Sector 5 and sped off.

Deepak was rushed back to the civil hospital, where doctors referred him to PGIMER, Chandigarh. But he was declared dead. A case under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 5 police station on Balwan’s complaint.

The deceased was married and had a 10-year-old son, said police.

Later at night, one more fatal hit-and-run mishap was reported from Sector 5, Panchkula.

The deceased, Gambhir Singh, hailing from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, was out for a walk after dinner, when an unidentified vehicle rammed into him and drove off, leaving him for dead.

In his complaint, Gambhir’s son Parmod Singh told the police that his father had been working as a cook at a house in Sector 7 for the past 40 years.

After wrapping up work, his father went out for a walk around 9.30 pm. But when he did not return for a long time, his employers started searching for him.

They eventually found that he was hit by an unknown vehicle near Singh Dawar in Sector 5. Gambhir was taken to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but referred to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A case under Sections 304-A and 279 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 7 police station.

In Chandigarh, a 60-year-old man lost his life after being struck by an auto-rickshaw at Milk Colony, Dhanas, on Sunday night.

The victim’s son Aman Kumar Garg reported that his father was on his way on a bicycle, when the mishap took place. He suffered grievous head injury and was taken to PGIMER, but declared dead.

Police later arrested the auto-rickshaw driver, who was identified as Nand Kishore, a resident of Dhanas. He was also booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC at the Sarangpur police station.

Mother-son duo battling for life after collision of two cars on Airport Road

Mohali A mother-son duo was severely injured after their car was hit by a speeding Tata Safari in Balongi on Airport Road on Monday evening.

According to police, the Tata Safari car was being driven by Gurkirat Singh of Chandigarh, who was returning home after celebrating the birthday of one of his friends.

Singh claimed that a dog came in front of his friend’s car that was moving ahead of his vehicle.

As the dog came in front of his friend’s car, he managed to swerve the car safely, but he ended up hitting a Hyundai i10, claimed Singh.

Such was the impact of the collision that the Tata Safari overturned before coming to a halt and the Hyundai i10 was completely mangled on the right side.

The mangled Tata Safari that collided with a Hyundai i10 at high speed on Airport Road on Monday night. (HT Photo)

While the occupants of the Tata Safari escaped unhurt, the mother-son duo in the Hyundai i10 car suffered grievous injuries. They were rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, by onlookers.

An eyewitness Satinder Pal Singh said the Tata Safari, along with another car moving ahead of it, was speeding, and youths were also standing through the sunroof and shouting.

Initially, the Tata Safari occupants escaped the spot, along with their friends, and also took away the number plates of the vehicle, but later returned to the spot.

A PCR vehicle responded to the scene after the public informed the police at Helpline 112.

An assistant sub-inspector deployed with the PCR said the man driving the Hyundai i10 car suffered critical head injury and remained under treatment at PGIMER.

Police said no official complaint was received till the filing of the report.

“We are yet to meet the hospitalised victims. We will arrest the accused after receiving a formal complaint,” a police officer at the Balongi police station said.