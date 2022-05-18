Speeding car mows down scooterist in Panchkula

A speeding car left a scooterist dead near the Sector 25 market on National Highway 73 in Panchkula on Tuesday morning.

Police said the victim, Sukhpal, worked in the Haryana Civil Secretariat and lived in Ramgarh village, Panchkula.

He was riding his scooter on National Highway 73 around 6.30 am, when a red Maruti Suzuki Zen car hit him from behind. The car driver took Sukhpal for treatment to Ojas Hospital in Sector 26 and then fled from there.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness identified the car, which was impounded by the police. The driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Chandimandir police station. Efforts are on to arrest him.

Pedestrian killed after being hit by nurse’s car

A resident of Chandigarh’s Sector 43 was killed after being hit by a car near his house on Monday.

The victim, Ravi Kumar, worked as a generator operator at GMSH, Sector 16.

Police said Kumar and his wife were returning from the market after buying milk when a Maruti Suzuki Swift car hit him. An injured Ravi was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police later arrested the car driver, Rajni Chauhan, who works as a nurse at GMCH. She is facing a case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC.