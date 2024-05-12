Speeding car snuffs out biker’s life in Mohali’s Mullanpur, driver held

A 36-year-old motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a rashly driven car near the Mullanpur cricket stadium on Friday. An eyewitness told Mohali police that he was out for a morning walk near the cricket stadium around 7 am, when he saw a speeding car hit a motorcycle from behind. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, identified as Kuljit Singh, lived in Mohali’s Majri block and worked as a conductor with Punjab Roadways.

The accident was witnessed by Sukhwinder Singh of Togan village. He told police that he was out for a morning walk near the cricket stadium around 7 am, when he saw a speeding car hit a motorcycle from behind.

The motorcyclist fell on the road and suffered grievous injuries, leading to his death on the spot.

The accused car driver, Sanjay Kumar, hailing from Kurukshetra, Haryana, was arrested and later released on bail.

Mullanpur police booked him under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Woman hurt in hit-and-run mishap succumbs after eight days

Injured in a hit-and-run accident in Zirakpur on May 2, a 68-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries after battling for life for eight days.

The victim, identified as Kamla Devi, lived in Dhakoli, Zirakpur.

Her son Nitin Kumar told police that on May 2, his mother, along with her friend Priya Devi, had gone to a nearby market for shopping.

While they were walking back home, a speeding car coming from Panchkula rammed into his mother and sped away.

His mother suffered multiple injuries in the mishap. She was rushed to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where she remained under treatment for eight days, but succumbed to her injuries on Friday.

Dhakoli police booked the unidentified driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.