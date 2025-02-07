Speeding tipper truck leaves 20-year-old man dead in Dera Bassi

A 20-year-old man died, and his father and sister suffered serious injuries after being hit by a speeding tipper truck in Handesra, Dera Bassi, on Wednesday. According to Dera Bassi police, the crash left 20-year-old Kuldeep Singh dead on the spot. His father, Vijender Kumar, 47, and sister Palak, 14, also sustained multiple injuries. (iStock)

The family, residents of Panchkula, had visited Handesra to attend a wedding, said police.

While they were returning home, they stopped along the road in Handesra, where a speeding tipper truck, bearing a Haryana registration number, hit them.

Onlookers rushed them to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where they remain under treatment.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving his vehicle behind. He was booked under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Handesra police station.