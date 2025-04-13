Menu Explore
Speeding truck leaves cyclist dead in Mohali’s Sector 91

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 13, 2025 08:42 AM IST

The truck driver, identified as Madan Lal, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, was arrested and later released on bail

A speeding truck claimed the life of a cyclist in Sector 91, police said on Saturday.

The victim’s brother, Subhash Kharga, 32, who arrived from Nepal, lodged a complaint at the Sohana police station on Friday. (iStock)
The victim's brother, Subhash Kharga, 32, who arrived from Nepal, lodged a complaint at the Sohana police station on Friday. (iStock)

The victim was identified as Raesar, a Nepalese national.

The victim’s brother, Subhash Kharga, 32, who arrived from Nepal, lodged a complaint at the Sohana police station on Friday.

According to the complainant, Raesar was riding towards Radha Soami road on Wednesday when a truck hit him.

He was rushed to the Phase-6 civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Kharga stated that a nearby shopkeeper informed him about the accident and told him that his brother had been taken to the hospital.

The truck driver, identified as Madan Lal, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, was arrested and later released on bail.

Police registered a case under Sections 281, 106 (1) and 324 (3) of BNS, which deal with rash driving, causing death by negligence and vandalising someone’s property.

