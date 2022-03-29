Speeding SUV claims physiotherapist’s life in Panchkula
A 28-year-old physiotherapist was killed after a speeding SUV hit his scooter in Sector 10 on Sunday night.
The deceased, Vineet Kumar, was a resident of Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra. He was on his way back home after treating a patient when the SUV hit him.
His roommate, Akash Dahiya, told the police that Vineet left home around 8.30 pm on his Honda Activa to treat a patient. Around 11.30 pm, he got a call from a friend that Vineet had met with an accident in Sector 10.
When he reached the spot, he found Vineet lying injured on the road, with his scooter lying nearby and an SUV crashed into the divider. He informed the police, who took Vineet to the civil hospital in Sector 6, but he died during treatment.
Dahiya complained that according to eyewitnesses, the SUV driver was driving car at a high speed and hit Vineet’s scooter while coming from the Housing Board intersection. Losing control of his vehicle, he hit a pole and crashed into the divider, before finally coming to a halt.
The driver fled from the spot on foot, leaving the car there. He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 5 police station. Efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.
Infant falls from grandma’s lap after car hits them, dies
Police have arrested a car driver for hitting a woman that led to the death of her nine-month-old granddaughter in Sector 15 on Sunday afternoon.
The accused has been identified as Mohan Chand, who is in his 50s and runs a canteen at the Panchkula District Courts.
In her complaint, the infant’s grandmother, Taravati of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, said that she visited Bishnoi Bhavan in Sector 15 to meet his son. Her granddaughter, Mannat, was in her arms. Around noon, while she was waiting for her son on the footpath near Bishnoi Bhavan, a speeding car hit her, causing her granddaughter to fall on the road. Chand took the child to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
He was arrested later at night and released on bail. His car was taken into custody. A case has been registered against him.
