Spice of Life: Homes, scents & the memories they carry

My nani’s home always smelled of champa and mogra. The flowers weren’t just in her garden — they lived in her hair oil, her cupboards, and the folds of her saris. The scent clung to lazy summer afternoons spent shelling peas on the verandah, the slow, rhythmic winter oil massages, and to the quiet devotion of her evening pujas, where incense mingled with sandalwood paste, ghee, and the soft flicker of diyas. Her home was steeped in these fragrances — sacred, tender, unforgettable. I remember my school smelling of real roses from the garden we couldn’t touch, chalk dust, and the plasticky sweetness of lunch boxes. (Stock)

My mother’s house smells of oudh and affection. A deep, smoky richness that feels like a warm shawl wrapped around your shoulders. Every evening, she lights a thin stick of oudh incense — a small, private ritual that feels like a quiet prayer. It swirls through the air, mixing with the scent of turmeric blooming in hot ghee, the sweet trace of rosewater from her cooking, and the leather-bound edges of her prayer book. Her wardrobe smells faintly of lavender sachets, tucked between silk saris — something you only discover when helping her dress for a wedding or bhajan sandhya.

My mother-in-law’s home breathes freshness. Every room feels alive with love and care. The first thing that greets you is the warm scent of fresh ginger. She pounds it each morning for her chai, simmering it with cardamom. Her dining table holds a burst of fruity aromas — guavas, papayas, mangoes, bananas — each sweet in its own season.

A childhood friend’s home, though far away now, lives in memory through the scent of filter coffee. Deep, earthy, unmistakably southern. Her mother brewed it the old way — decoction dripping slowly into steel tumblers, stirred with hot milk and sugar. That aroma greeted us at the door and stayed in our sweaters when we left.

My aunt’s kitchen is full of scents — pickles sunning on the sill, spices crackling in hot pans, ripe mangoes waiting to be made into chutney. There is the background presence of mothballs in her storeroom, dry and oddly comforting. Sometimes, the clove-laced warmth of her spiced cakes or the yeasty smell of rising dough floats into the dining area, mingling with the beeswax polish of old wooden furniture.

I remember my school smelling of real roses from the garden we couldn’t touch, chalk dust, and the plasticky sweetness of lunch boxes. The library held the scent of old pages and warm wood. The music room carried the metallic tang of brass instruments and dust-laden velvet.

Even the seasons have their scent signatures. Summer carries the dry, sharp smell of overheated stone, ripe jamuns, and cold steel water bottles. Monsoon brings the earthy joy of petrichor, the mustiness of damp books, and the metallic scent of wet umbrellas. Winter, soft and dry, smells of mustard oil massages, wool pulled from trunks, and smoky fires from distant kitchens.

Smells are more than just molecules. They capture moments, stitch together years, and hold entire lifetimes in a single breath. Soft, sudden, impossible to forget, they are, perhaps, the truest form of remembrance. Smells are memories; in fact the most faithful form, layered, invisible and heartfelt.

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based freelance contributor