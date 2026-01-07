Spice of Life: Smitten and bitten: Love to loss, life comes full circle

It’s a curious contrast: While citizens across the globe are hitting the streets to protest unemployment, corruption, and conflict, we in India recently saw people marching in favour of street dogs. From being bitten by a dog to crying for one, my journey has come full circle. (HT Photo)

They say there are two sides to every story. In the interest of full disclosure, I must confess that I have stood on both sides of the fence, having endured the sharp end of a street dog’s teeth and the profound joy of a canine’s devotion.

While posted in Amritsar, I encountered a litter of puppies on the road. My childhood innocence made me oblivious to the fact that these were the offspring of a protective street dog. It didn’t matter; I was smitten. In my “infinite wisdom”, I decided to bring them a bowl of milk. The mother, however, did not take kindly to my intrusion and promptly bit me. The next thing I knew, I was being hauled into an Army Gypsy and rushed to the military hospital for the dreaded series of rabies shots.

“Serves you right,” my mother remarked. “That should keep you away from dogs for good.”

It didn’t. My grand-uncle, Lt Col GS Herr, was a legendary dog lover. When one of his beloved companions passed away, he was so overcome with grief that he skipped his Staff College exam, the most prestigious and career-defining course in the Indian Army. It was through him that I first laid eyes on Caesar, a German Shepherd pup.

Caesar was never intended for us. The general officer commanding (GOC) had desired a German Shepherd, and my father, serving as a commanding officer (CO) under him, viewed the General’s wish as a command. However, when Caesar arrived, the General’s wife refused to have a dog in the house. Thus, the General, who commanded an entire infantry division but evidently held no such authority over his wife, saw Caesar diverted to our residence, the ASC House, instead of the Flag Staff House.

Over time, we were all enveloped in Caesar’s loving embrace. He grew into a magnificent specimen, and we took immense pride in him. But, as the saying goes, all good things must end. Caesar fell ill and passed away while I was away at school sitting for an exam. I was spared the fate of my grand-uncle only because I had already finished my papers; had I known, I would have certainly given the exam a miss to be by Caesar’s side.

From being bitten by a dog to crying for one, my journey has come full circle. Actress Marilyn Monroe perhaps put it best: “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.” gurnoorgrewal572@gmail.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor.