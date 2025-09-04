Spice of Life | Teacher’s tribute to student who taught real education

As a university teacher for over four decades, I’ve had the privilege of engaging with thousands of students. While I’ve imparted knowledge within the classroom, it would be untruthful to claim I was always the one doing the teaching. Many of my students, in turn, became my teachers, offering invaluable lessons in courage, resilience, humility, and devotion. Every year, without fail, for over 25 years, Daljit has reached out with a call or message to wish me on Teachers’ Day. (HT File)

Among the many remarkable individuals I’ve encountered, one student stands out for the profound and enduring impact she has had on me: Dr Daljit Kaur, who recently retired as principal of Saroop Rani Government College, Amritsar.

Our journey began over two decades ago, during a refresher course I was coordinating at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The course brought together faculty from various disciplines, colleges, and age groups across the region. But one participant made an immediate and indelible impression — tall, graceful, composed, and visibly in the final stages of pregnancy. That was Daljit.

Despite her condition, she exemplified a rare blend of intellectual curiosity, personal discipline, and unwavering commitment. Many in her place might have chosen to defer participation in such a demanding course. But not Daljit.

The course eventually concluded, but the bond we formed endured.

A few weeks later, I received a call from Daljit, informing me of her son’s birth. It wasn’t just a polite update, it was a gesture of deep trust and affection. In choosing to share such a personal milestone with me so early, she reminded me of the true purpose and power of education: The forging of lasting, human connections that go well beyond the classroom.

And so it has continued. Every year, without fail, for over 25 years, Daljit has reached out with a call or message to wish me on Teachers’ Day.

One of the most memorable chapters in our long association unfolded years later, when I was invited to serve on the panel for her PhD viva voce at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar. I invited my friend, Jagjit Singh, an industrialist and passionate advocate for higher education, to accompany me. Amritsar, for both of us, holds deep personal significance not just for its academic importance, but also for the spiritual resonance of the Golden Temple.

Daljit’s viva was exemplary. Her preparation, poise, and scholarly integrity reflected her deep commitment to the academic process — not to impress, but to uphold the spirit of research. Our prior relationship did not blur the boundaries; it deepened her sense of responsibility.

After the successful defence, her proud family — husband, sister, daughter, and son — greeted us warmly. Their joy was sincere, their offer to accompany us to the Golden Temple heartfelt. Their humility spoke volumes of the values nurtured at home.

As educators, we wonder if our influence endures. Daljit’s conduct and later her visit to Chandigarh to present her book to me affirmed it does. In today’s digital era, I often ask, can such deep teacher-student bonds survive screens? Technology expands access, but we must preserve the human essence that once defined our classrooms.

In an era increasingly defined by digital dashboards and virtual classrooms, I often ask myself: Can such deep teacher-student bonds still flourish through screens and hyperlinks? Classrooms were once sacred spaces of presence, where each learner was seen, heard, and known. Technology has broadened access, but how do we preserve the human essence of education? And yet, I remain hopeful. For, my student, Dr Daljit Kaur, has taught me what it truly means to be a teacher.

The writer is former dean, university instruction, and chairman of University Business School at Panjab University, Chandigarh.