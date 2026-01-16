While watching the Korean drama, My Lovely Liar, in which the heroine possesses the rare gift of detecting lies, I found myself wondering: Could human beings truly be blessed with such an ability? And if we were, would we actually want it? In the theatre of daily life, lies generally fall into two categories: Saving one’s skin or saving a relationship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

We recognise exaggerations every day, yet we choose to accept them. When an advertisement promises instant noodles in two minutes or a cream that transforms skin in 15 days, we know it’s improbable—but we want to believe. We crave quick solutions and effortless transformations. Similarly, when a woman says she’ll be ready in five minutes or a man insists he’ll fix that bathroom light today, we smile knowingly. It isn’t naivety; it’s a mutual understanding that hopeful words help us navigate the friction of daily life.

Even on a grander scale, we encounter the grand embellishment. Whether it’s a politician vowing to end corruption or a contractor promising a road as smooth as a heroine’s cheeks, we hear the hyperbole. Yet we listen, perhaps because we accept that humans are biologically wired to promise more than they can deliver.

Deep down, we all fib. It is how we manage relationships, expectations, and dreams. Psychologists view lying as a spectrum rather than a binary act, categorising falsehoods by intent and impact. There are “coloured lies”— black, white, grey, blue, red, green, or yellow — each representing a different emotional drive. There are “innocuous lies” told to spare feelings, “destructive lies” meant to harm, and the subtle “lies of omission,”

There is also the “prosocial” and the “antisocial” category of lies. Each type reflects the complexity of human behaviour.

In the theatre of daily life, lies generally fall into two categories: Saving one’s skin or saving a relationship. When a student feigns illness to cover a missed deadline, it is a survival tactic. Conversely, when we tell a friend we like a gift we’ll never use, we are prioritising harmony over honesty. At their core, these impulses are remarkably human.

So, how should we react when we spot a fib? First, put down the pitchfork. We have all been guilty of sprinkling a little imagination onto the truth. A witty response seasoned with empathy often scales a situation down better than outrage. Ask a playful follow-up question or offer a knowing smile; give the person an exit ramp to come clean without making them squirm.

Of course, boundaries are essential. When lies begin to pile up like unread emails, it is time to draw the line. Being kind does not mean being a pushover. Laugh off the harmless “white lies”, steer the conversation when the truth gets stretched too thin, and protect your trust. After all, life is too short to spend it playing detective.

(The writer is an associate professor of English at SD College, Ambala Cantt. She be can contacted at sonrok15@gmail.com)