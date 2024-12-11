Spice of life | When simians lay siege, you’re just a spectator

As I stepped out of my room post my siesta, my eyes popped out. My husband was engrossed in the cricket match and so was a big fat monkey seated on the doormat. As I raised alarm, he languidly got up, opened the door and walked out. My kids chided me for shooing away an ardent fan. Hapless fruit trees are their favourite haunts. (HT File)

This is not for the first time that we have been ‘honoured’ by their visit. The other day when my son came home, ‘two pals’ were having a gala time in our kitchen, the refrigerator door open ajar. They had a grand tasting session and discarded my ‘nutritive food’. They surely were modish ones since they polished off chocolates unwrapping them methodically and sipped the fancy shake tetra packs. When he bravely shooed them off, they graciously left carrying a few ‘return gifts’ along.

Once we were visiting the Jakhu Temple in Shimla, and heeding to local advice we all were empty-handed. All of a sudden a ‘langoor’ appeared. He stood on his hind limbs and placed his fore limbs on me. I kept my cool, pulled out my empty pockets and said “I do not have anything Beta”. He walked off and later my sons scoffed how can you call a monkey ‘Beta’? Well, because my sons are naughty monkeys!

For days together there is peace in the neighbourhood and out of the blue, hordes descend on the area --- monkeys of all shapes, sizes and age. From a sagacious family head kinds to little ones clinging to their moms. The entire open area is thoroughly scrutinised. Dustbins overturned and rummaged. The clever plumber devises indigenous mechanism to protect overhead tank covers with barbed wire and these fellows undo as effortlessly as can be. Cleaning would be cumbersome, yet it is a fascinating sight to behold as the matriarch gives each child a dip in the water and the young ones splash around.

Hapless fruit trees are their favourite haunts. They hop, jump, swing, shove, drag branches and cause ‘merciless ravage’ sans Wordsworthian remorse. What pains most is that they ruthlessly pluck the buds/flowers, chew them and spit off. Wires fall prey to their trapeze act. The antennas come down and connections are unplugged. After rampant destruction, they move on to the next destination much to the consternation of the residents. Their actions are testimonies to our school history lesson and evolution theories. How dexterously they open doors and a package is astonishing.

Urbanisation has depleted the green cover and these wild animals forage the human habitat. On the one hand, we fret and fume over the wide damage caused by them, and on the other, National Monkey Day is celebrated as a mark to the unique characteristics of all simians like apes, tarsiers, lemurs and fellow non-human primates. Costume parties and zoo visits are organised. We embellish our language with monkey idioms and phrases yet fear their visit in person.

kalrasuruchi@yahoo.com

The writer is an associate professor and head of the department of English, Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri.