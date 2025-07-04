Spl panel formed to probe Shimla building collapse

Days after the building collapsed in Shimla’s Bhattakufer area, the district administration on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the incident. On July 1, a five-storeyed building collapsed in Bhattakufer area of Shimla. (HT Photo)

Shimla deputy commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said a committee has been formed under the chairmanship of additional district magistrate (law & order) Pankaj Sharma. “A special committee will investigate the incident of collapse of a five-storey building in Bhattakufer and will give a detailed report on the reasons for the collapse, the damage and provide assistance to the affected. Along with this, the committee will also submit a detailed report regarding the safety of adjoining houses,” said DC after a meeting.

On July 1, a five-storeyed building collapsed in Bhattakufer area of Shimla. The building owner Ranjana Verma and the residents had pinned the blame on the four-laning work by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The issue snowballed into a political storm after the panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh was booked for assaulting the NHAI officials.

A case against NHAI was registered on the complaint of building owner Ranjana on Tuesday. A case against NHAI officials, technical manager Achal Jindal and Yogesh, a site engineer, was also registered on the complaint by ward committee member of Chamiyana panchayat residents of Sanjay Van in Bhattakufer.

Another committee, constituted under the chairmanship of additional district magistrate protocol Jyoti Rana, will get the status report of the four lane construction work going on from Kaithlighat (from where the border of Shimla district starts) to Dhali, the DC said. The committee will have 12 members, including from public works department, NHAI, police, construction company and other stakeholders.

“This committee will identify the work being done by the company. Action will be taken if the rules are not being followed,” said DC.

The four-lane work of about 27 km from Kaithlighat (from where the border of Shimla district starts) to Dhali comes under Shimla district.

The committee will also give information in the report about the sensitive areas formed due to the construction work.

Deputy commissioner has also instructed NHAI to submit a detailed assessment report along with steps taken within two days.

They were also asked to submit reports given by the consultant on dangers arising out of the construction of the four-lane from Kaithlighat to Dhali tunnel.

“Along with this, information will also have to be given in the report about what steps were taken by the company at such places after the consultant’s report,” said DC, while seeking report from Gawar Construction Limited, the company which is carrying out work for NHAI.

Talking about identifying other vulnerable houses, the DC said, “Drone survey is being done through the police and such places are being identified where there is a possibility of danger due to cutting. The company and NHAI have been instructed to inspect the dumping site so that there is no adverse effect on the land adjoining these sites due to monsoon.”

It may be mentioned that Panchayati Raj minister, Anirudh Singh on Wednesday had pointed out that 700 complaints are pending alone in Shimla against NHAI with regards to the danger to the properties.

The district administration said that about 20 families have been affected by the four-lane construction work.

“The families demand that the affected building owner should be provided financial assistance as well as rent bythe company. Apart from taking appropriate steps to secure the partially affected houses,” the deputy commissioner said, instructing the public works department to get the partially damaged buildings evaluated so that they can be compensated after assessing the damage and NHAI has been directed to take effective steps to save the property of the residents.

BJP MP seeks NHRC intervention

The BJP state in-charge and former Rajya Sabha MP Avinash Rai Khanna has sought intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) following the attack on NHAI officials in Shimla allegedly by state’s panchayati raj minister Anirudh Singh.

In a letter sent on Wednesday to the NHRC, Rai termed the incident a violation of human rights and requested the human rights body to take action and direct the government in this regard. A copy of the letter was made available on Thursday by the BJP.