PSEB Class 12 results: Ludhiana girl bags third position

A sports enthusiast aiming for civil services, Navpreet Kaur of Mundian Kalan brought laurels to her family by bagging the third position in the state and first in the district in the Punjab School Education Board Class 12 results announced on Wednesday. Navpreet Kaur with her parents in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

With 99.40% marks, Kaur, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School Focal Point, scored a total of 497 marks out of 500. A professional softball player, who has participated in the state-level tournaments, Navpreet bagged a bronze medal at State Softball Championship held recently in Ferozepur.

Her father Amrik Singh works as a manager at a tyre manufacturing firm, while her mother Maninder Kaur is a homemaker.

Coming from a humble background, she aspires to get a government job. “After becoming financially independent, I will aim for civil services and other competitive exams and will move step by step,” she said.

Talking about her hobbies, Navpreet said that she loves dancing. “Amid the hectic study routine, dance played the role of a stress buster.”

She said that she will get admission into the Bachelor of Arts at Government College for Girls.

“I do not wish to go to Canada as is the common trend and believe that there are plenty of opportunities available here for those who work hard,” she said.

Girl power all the way in district

The second and third position in the district was bagged by three girls. A student of science stream, Khushpreet Kaur of Government Girls Senior Secondary School Samrala (GGSSS) bagged the second position. The third position was jointly shared by Gagandeep Kaur of BCM and Shubhkarmanjot of GGSSS Samrala.

Interestingly, Navpreet and Gagandeep, who are from the BCM school, are close friends, while Khushpreet and Shubhkarmanjot shared their Maths notes with each other as they attended the lectures together at GGSSS Samrala.

Topper in Science stream, Khushpreet, who is from Ajlaud village, was also the fifth in the state. She scored a total of 495 marks with 99%.

Her father Sukhwinder Singh owns a dry cleaning business, while her mother Mandeep Kaur is a homemaker. She lives in a joint family with 15 members.

“I had completed my 10th class from a private school under the Central Board of School Education but due to weak financial position of my family, I shifted to government school,” she said.

Aspiring to become an information technology engineer, she is hoping to secure admission at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College in Btech. She had also appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination ( JEE - Main). She had secured 93 per cent in her class in Class 10.

Sharing her study routine, she said, “I would study till late hours and remain focused throughout the year.” She said that along with regular guidance and lectures at the school, she also took extra coaching classes to practice the concepts of Maths, Physics and Chemistry.

Mechanic’s daughter among the third position holders

Coming from a humble background, Gagandeep Kaur fought against all odds to secure the third position in the district. She secured 493 marks with 98.6% in Humanities stream.

A mechanic’s daughter, Gangandeep lives with her family of four in a rented accommodation with only one room. Her father Bhupinder Singh works as a mechanic at a private steel unit, while her mother Ranjeet Kaur runs a boutique at her home.

A resident of Jamalpur Colony on Chandigarh Road, Gagandeep aspires to get a doctorate in Fine Arts and is hoping to get admission to the Government College of Arts in Chandigarh.

“I love colours which is why I want to grow in the field of Fine Arts. I love writing poetry and singing on harmonium,” she said.

Talking about the support she received from her family, she said, “As we live in a one-room house, my parents took extra care that I do not face any disturbance in completing my studies.”

She said that her family sacrificed a lot for her progress and she is making sure that she could make them feel proud of herself.

Self-study is the key, says Commerce topper

Shubhkarmanjot shares the third position in the district. She secured 493 marks with 98.6% in Commerce stream. Her father Paramjit Singh works as an accountant at an industrial unit, while her mother Karamjit Kaur is a homemaker.

A resident of Baleon village near Samrala, she wants to become a banker.

“I am inspired by my father to pursue a career in banking, I am preparing to go to Canada for further studies,” she said.

With a pass percentage of 90.88, Ludhiana obtained 17th position in the state. Last year, Ludhiana was at 16th rank with 96.84%.

This year, as many as 35,251 students appeared in the exams and of these, 32,037 students passed.

Out of a total of 343 students in the merit list, 48 are from Ludhiana. Last year, as many as 71 students among 302 in the merit list were from Ludhiana.