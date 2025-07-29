Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Sports minister directs excise dept to remove liquor shop in 3 days

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 09:22 am IST

Speaking while chairing the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievances committee in Sonepat on Monday where out of 24 complaints 14 were resolved on the spot, the minister gave directions to remove a liquor shop.

Cautioning the officers that “negligence” of any kind in resolving complaints will not be tolerated, Haryana’s minister of state for sports Gaurav Gautam on Monday said that officers should not only follow the rules while addressing public grievances but also use their wisdom to ensure timely and effective resolution.

Taking swift action, the sports minister directed the officers of the excise department to remove the liquor shop within three days. (HT File)
During the meeting, villagers from Nurna Khera demanded removal of a liquor shop from their area. Taking swift action, the sports minister directed the officers of the excise department to remove the liquor shop within three days.

