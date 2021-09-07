Chandigarh record 7-wicket win over Baroda in JP Atray meet
With useful knocks from Taranpreet Singh (72) and Amrit Lubana (57 not out), UT cricket association recorded a fine seven-wicket win over Baroda in a match played during the 26th JP Atray memorial cricket tournament for Trident Cup at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, on Monday.
Batting first, Baroda scored 217 runs in 48.5 overs. In reply, UTCA achieved the target in 45.3 overs, losing three wickets.
Himachal log thumping 181-run win
Himachal Pradesh recorded a huge 181-run win over Bihar in a match played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium. HP plundered 304 runs, losing seven wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Bihar XI were bundled out for 123 in 35.5 overs. Left-arm spinner Akash Vashisht bowled an incisive spell bowling claiming five wickets for 38 runs.
