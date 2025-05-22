Spy ring: No direct link between Jyoti, Panipat-Kaithal accused yet, says Haryana Police

Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Bhupinder Singh on Wednesday said the investigators have so far not found any connection between spying accused Nauman Ilahi,24, and Hisar YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra. Jyoti Yadav was arrested on May 16. (HT Photo)

Similarly, his Kaithal counterpart Astha Modi also clarified to HT that no connection could be found between Devender Singh Dhillon, 25, and Malhotra. Devender is under police remand till Friday.

Police had on May 14 said that based on inputs, they have arrested Ilahi, a native of Shamli’s Kairana city from outside a Panipat handloom making unit, where he was working as a security guard. This was the first arrest in the state in this spy racket.

Three days later, on May 16, police disclosed that Devender, a postgraduate student, who was earlier arrested in an Arms Act case, has revealed his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives during interrogation.

YouTuber Malhotra was arrested in Hisar on May 16 for allegedly passing on sensitive information to Pakistani information operatives. Then, one Armaan was nabbed in Nuh for allegedly supplying SIM cards, transferring funds, and attending the Defence Expo, 2025, in Delhi at the direction of Pakistan information operatives

Mobile sent to recover data: Panipat SP

After completion of seven days of remand on Tuesday, a Panipat court extended the police custody of Ilahi by four more days.

SP Bhupinder, during a press conference on Wednesday, said that Illahi’s mobile phone has been sent for forensic analysis to retrieve deleted contacts, audio and video clips, which will be used as evidence.

“However, not much amount has been found in his bank account. He would receive small amounts or get them transferred into different accounts to encash them. We will develop a link between them,” Singh said, adding that it has been discovered that he was active only during Operation Sindoor. Last time he visited Pakistan with his parents when he was a minor, to meet his relatives.

The SP further said that some expired were recovered during searches at his sister’s house in Panipat, where he was living, and at Kairana. No diary has been seized yet, as claimed, the SP added.

“He was not kind of major spy, but they (handlers) would ask for the movement of convoy or others. Nothing much,” he said.

SP said that Illahi was in touch with his alleged handler Iqbal Kana, also a Kairana native.

“Kana shifted to Pakistan in 1995 and came in touch with Illahi. He is said to be operating a network from Pakistan and also his handler,” he added.

The investigators, SP said, are gathering digital evidence that would be crucial to build a case against him

When asked about any connection with Malhotra, he said, “We have not found any kind of his connection with any other case yet. But if other district police will reach out to us, they will be co-operated.”