Srinagar: 120 terrorists waiting to sneak in, says BSF IG

Inspector General (IG) of Border Security Force's (BSF) Kashmir frontier, Ashok Yadav on Monday counted its efforts in 'Operation Sindoor' as a major achievement this year while stating that it is keeping a close watch on all the '69 active launching pads along the Line of Control (LoC), where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate' into this side of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a press conference at Humhama on the occasion of 61st foundation day of BSF, Yadav said that the BSF, Kashmir Frontier, has been effectively manning and dominating the LoC in close coordination with the Indian Army along 343 km of LoC in the Kashmir valley.

Citing its achievements of the year 2025-26, Yadav said that the force carried out some achievements in close coordination and synergy with the army and other sister agencies.

“The most remarkable achievement of the BSF during 2025-26 has been ‘Operation Sindoor’, the first phase of which was carried out from May 6 to May 10, 2025. BSF units along with the Indian Army had effectively executed fire assaults on Pak posts and terrorist launching pads along the LoC, displaying strong, accurate and professional response,” he said.

OP Sindoor was launched by Indian forces including Air Force against the terror launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Pakistan weeks after terrorists had killed around 25 people, mostly tourists, in Baisaran valley of Pahalgam in South Kashmir.

A BSF spokesperson, in a statement, also said that the BSF response caused heavy damage to Pak forward posts and complete destruction of some of the terrorist’s launching pads along the LoC. The spokesperson said that BSF Kashmir Frontier was praised for its swift and accurate response under challenging terrain and heavy enemy fire, reinforcing its capability in high altitude warfare.

“BSF’s professional, effective and impactful action against the enemy during OP Sindoor was greatly appreciated by the Prime Minister of India, Union home minister, Union defence minister, and heads of other security agencies,” Yadav said in the press conference.

“The operation demonstrated BSF’s meticulous Ops planning & preparedness, firepower, skills and strategic contribution towards national security in the Kashmir Valley,” he said.

The BSF IG said that the force in coordination with the army effectively dominated the LoC, resulting in neutralisation of eight terrorists in four infiltration attempts in the year 2025.

“Our G unit is keeping a close watch on all the 69 active Launching Pads along the LoC, where around 100-120 terrorists have been waiting to infiltrate. Simultaneously, various training camps of terrorists are also under scrutiny of our intelligence wing,” he said.

The force was also deployed in sensitive tourist destinations following the Pahalgam attack in April. “Following the gruesome Pahalgam attack on tourists, specially trained BSF counter terror teams were deployed in the Gulmarg Bowl for providing security to the tourist destination along with JK police,” he said.