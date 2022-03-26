Srinagar Airport likely to get new instrument landing system by Oct

The work to equip Srinagar International Airport with the latest instrument landing system (ILS) will start next month. The new ILS will improve visibility to 500 metres and help in smooth night landings.

For the past several years, people have been demanding installation of latest ILS at the airport from where dozens of flights operate every day. With start of evening flights, the demand gained momentum.

“The safety of passengers, aircrafts and employees is our top priority. We take all necessary steps to ensure that our operations are conducted in a safe and secure manner. With this objective, we have installed a range of modern equipment for the purpose of air navigation of the aircraft, passenger safety, and security,” director of Srinagar Airport Kuldeep Singh said.

He said the ILS at the airport is designed to function at visibilities of more than 1,000 metres. “ We never operate a flight if the visibility is less than this threshold. As such, the operation of our ILS is completely safe and secure. To overcome low visibility closure of airfield, we are planning to install a CAT II ILS system. The installation will commence in April and system will be ready for commissioning in October,” Singh said.

“We have state-of-the-art landing and navigation facilities and we continuously strive for their improvement in line with the increase in traffic. We also use most modern machinery for snow removal and ice clearing from the airfield. Our objective is always to ensure minimum disruption to the flight operations in all kinds of inclement weather,” he added.

Singh said that ₹1,500 crore has been invested into constructing a new terminal building and six more aircraft parking stands at the airport.