Srinagar: DSP suspended for graft gets interim bail

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Oct 14, 2023 10:53 PM IST

Sheikh was arrested on September 21 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and several sections of the Indian Penal Code

A local court on Saturday granted an interim bail to suspended deputy superintendent of police Adil Mushtaq Sheikh who was arrested last month on several charges including corruption, officials said.

Sheikh was granted interim bail by the court of special Judge anti-corruption Srinagar, till October 21, the officials said.They said the bail was granted on the surety of 50,000.

Sheikh was arrested on September 21 under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sections 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 193 (fabricating false evidence), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 210 (fraudulently obtaining a decree for a sum not due), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record) and 221 (intentional omission to apprehend on the part of a public servant bound to apprehend) of the Indian penal Code, they said.

The court, in its order, asked the suspended officer not to induce, threat or promise to any person(s) acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade them to disclose such facts before the court or any other authority.

“He shall co-operate with the investigation and make him present during investigation as and when he is called upon to do so.

The case will now be heard on October 20.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 14, 2023
